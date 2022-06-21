 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values into the upper 90s.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

Kellogg company logo

Company Logo (Courtesy: Kellogg Company)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s which also owns and MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

The company’s corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in both cities for its snack company, which makes up about 80% of current sales.

Kellogg said the three, independent companies will be better positioned to focus on their distinct strategic priorities, as well as financial targets that best fit their own markets and opportunities. 

Shares of Kellogg Co. are up 8% to $73.29 before the opening bell Tuesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

