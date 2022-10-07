 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Kent Street resident forced out of home by basement sludge

  • Updated
  • 0

And he's not the only one claiming the city should take responsibility for the cause.

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - One man on Kent Street in Flint said he can't go home after a water main break flooded his basement with sludge.

He wasn't the only one whose basement was affected, but it was perhaps hit the worst. And he believes the city should take responsibility.

Heinitsh Woodson gave ABC12 a first-hand look at his basement. And masking up did nothing to stop the stench.

All the brown stuff in the footage above is not the normal floor color. In fact, it's dried-up sludge- and it's everywhere.

"I got my papers, filed a complaint downtown. And since, I think it was the second week, I haven't heard anything," said Heinitsh Woodson, who's been trying to get a hold of the City of Flint since August 25, 2022.

That was when he and his neighbors claim work on a leaking water main  caused a backwash of sludge into their basements. Woodson's was six inches deep.

He said he tried to clean it in the following days, but the smell was just too strong.

"The stench got me. I had to get up, get out of there. And I never did come back," he said.

The stench has spread up into the rest of his house and forced him to spend his nights with either his mother or daughter.

All the while, the problem grows worse. A cleaning service told him recently that mold has started developing.

ABc12 tried learning more about the specific work performed on the 25th... but the DPW didn't answer calls and the Mayor's office couldn't find any information.

But an orange safety barrel marked with the city's stamp at least confirms they were on Kent Street for a patch job.

Woodson's neighbors across the street saw their basements flood as well.

Lisa, who preferred not to give her last name, had to call in family help to deal with two feet of sludge.

"The water was so high that it ruined my hot water heater... So now I have to go to a family member's to shower," she said.

But after more than a month of misery, hope may be on the horizon.

"I got a call after I finished talking to you. They said they were gonna get with the attorney general [city attorney] down there and see if they can get some things done."

ABC12 will keep tabs on Woodson's communications with the city to learn what does- or doesn't- come of it.

