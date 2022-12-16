Kevin Bacon's family shattered by his murder, vows to remember his giving spirit

CORRUNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Sentencing day for Mark Latunski didn't take away the pain for Kevin Bacon's family, but it hopefully brought an end to the legal ordeal.
It's been almost three years since the 25-year-old Swartz Creek hairdresser was first reported missing. His body was found, stabbed and mutilated in the home of Latunski.
Kevin's family has been in the courtroom for the countless hearings. Some of the testimony was painful to witness. "I blocked it out, it was too painful to think about," said Pamela Bacon, Kevin's mother.
Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Latunski to life in prison without the chance of parole for Bacon's murder. Pamela Bacon is trying to pick up the pieces of her shattered family.
"We got divorced because of Latunski, " said Bacon. "I am trying to move forward and have a relationship with my daughter, do what Kevin would have wanted. He wouldn't want his family to be like this," said Pamela Bacon. "He was an angel to us, and he always will be."