Key witness in East Tawas murder-for-hire case reportedly has died

Man told police that Michael Mooney had tried to hire him to kill two people

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A potential twist in the case of the East Tawas City council member who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill two people.

We've learned the Michigan State Police believes the main witness in the case, the man who was to carry out the murder plot, has died.

It could have a big impact on the case, but there was a preliminary hearing in this case in October where Daniel Blackhawk testified via Zoom from his home in Macon Georgia.

It's possible testimony from that hearing could be used in a trial.

It was an alleged crime that sounded more like a movie plot. East Tawas City Council member and business owner Michael Mooney charged with two counts of solicitation of murder, which carries a potential life prison term.

Mooney is accused of asking Daniel Blackhawk, to murder Blackhawk's stepmother and stepbrother, where Blackhawk would then collect about $300,000 in inheritance money.

A preliminary hearing was held in October where Blackhawk testified remotely from Georgia and the case was bound over to circuit court for trial.

But the Michigan State Police confirms it has been informed that Daniel Blackhawk died three days ago in Georgia and at this point, foul play is not suspected.

Arenac County prosecutor Curt Broughton is the special prosecutor for the case and he says he is ordering preliminary exam transcripts, and if Blackhawk is in fact deceased, a decision on proceeding with the criminal case against Mooney will be made after review of the transcripts.

Mooney's attorney, Mike Nichols is waiting to get confirmation that Blackhawk has passed away.

"The impact hypothetically, could really bring into play some unique issues in criminal law, and that is the right to confront your accuser and have a jury size up the accuser's credibility in person,' says Nichols.

He says even if the criminal case is dropped, the accusation could stick to his client.

"That takes away Mike Mooney's opportunity to clear his name," Nichols says.

Mooney remains free on bond and has to wear a GPS tether.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

