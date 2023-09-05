Kia, Hyundai social media inspired theft cases hit mid-Michigan area this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a problem across the country, and it's continuing here in mid-Michigan, the theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
Four of them were stolen in the Bridgeport, Birch Run and Buena Vista Township areas and three people are in custody.
Police are reminding people they have a free device to prevent these thefts.
This theft problem started on social media.
Videos have been posted on Tik Tok and other platforms that showed people explaining how easy it is to steal certain pre-2021 Kia or Hyundai models.
And apparently three teenagers from Flint saw the videos, but they are now behind bars while the search for other suspects continues in another case.
"This is all plastic and that's what makes this car so easy to steal," a mechanic told ABC 12 News in an earlier story about the thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
These are three of the vehicles that were stolen from the Bridgeport and Birch Run areas this weekend.
The thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai models has been going on across the country for more than a year now, but this weekend's heist was one of the bigger ones in the mid-Michigan area.
It was early Sunday morning when Bridgeport Township Police noticed two vehicles on Sun Valley, where three people ran out of the vehicles but were eventually arrested.
The two vehicles and a third one were all stolen by removing a plastic cover on the steering column and using a USB cable to start the engine.
One of the vehicles was stolen from the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Birch Run.
An Ohio family was staying there for a family reunion, when they noticed their car was missing.
Buena Vista Township Police are investigating the theft of a Kia or Hyundai from this apartment complex, making at least four of those similar vehicles stolen in the area this weekend.
There have been no arrests in the Buena Vista case.
The Michigan State Police is reminding Kia and Hyundai owners these anti-theft steering wheel locks are available at state police posts, free of charge courtesy of Hyundai.
Both Kia and Hyundai are offering free "fixes" to make the older vehicles safer.
Engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai and Kia vehicles produced since November 2021.
The three people in custody are from Flint, and they are 18, 17, and 16 years old. Only one will be charged as an adult at this point and they have not been arraigned.