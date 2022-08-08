Kildee says fight for affordable insulin isn't over

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee has fought to cap the price of insulin at $35. Part of that bill was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, but the Senate blocked the bill - only allowing a cap for medicare patients.
"We'll continue doing everything we can to try and get that legislation included," said Representative Dan Kildee.
His Affordable Insulin Now bill has already passed in the House. It would cap insulin at $35 for everyone.
That cap wound up in the Senate's Inflation Reduction Act, but was pulled- only allowing for a cap for Medicare patients.
"Some anger and disappointment... But there was I suppose some positive signal that 50 Democrats and seven Republicans voted to keep our provisions in place," Kildee said.
One vial of insulin can cost hundreds of dollars...
Swartz Creek mother Kris Taubitz told ABC12 in 2021 she worries for her diabetic son's future.
"Noah's going to have to get a job with health insurance. Because the cost of insulin right no is so astronomically high that most people wouldn't be able to afford it," said Taubitz
Kildee, whose daughter is diabetic, said he's at least thankful for the medicare cap- but added that he wants to keep trying for people on private insurance.
"For so many other people like my daughter- well, at least in her case she has her mother and I to back her up. But not everybody has that... That's why we wrote the bill in the first place."
The Inflation Reduction Act is on its way to the House of Representatives where it will need to pass a vote there to make it to the President's desk.
ABC12 asked Kildee's office when the Afforadale Insulin Now Act will hit the Senate floor. They said they don't have an estimate yet.