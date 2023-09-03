King of the Wing competition comes to Flint on Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The "King of the Wing" event came to Flint's Buckingham Alley on Saturday for the first time ever.
A number of local restaurants and chefs turned out for the competition.
Everyone in attendance was able to cast their vote for their favorite wings.
The goal of the event was to highlight the delicacies of wings in the Flint community.
"I love to eat chicken wings," says the event organizer Randall Wilburn. "I just wanted to do something to bring it to life in the city. We've never done anything like this so I'm just trying something new."
Saturday's top vote getter took home the "King of the Wing" trophy and bragging rights.
The event was in partnership with the Flint Downtown Development Authority.