Knollwood residents upset with slow response to foul odor

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents of one Knollwood Village building are raising a stink over skunks.
Resident Robyn Gallardo said she and her neighbors in Building 48 first noticed the telltale odor of a skunk in April. It stuck around for a day or two, disappeared, and came back in early May. Since then, it hasn't gone away.
"I just don't know how to explain it. It's the worst, noxious, smell you can smell," Gallardo said.
She and her neighbor, Kay Bell, took ABC12 to the basement where the smell is strongest.
"We can't run our air. We can't run our heat because it comes up through the vents," said Bell with her nose covered.
Once in the fresh air, she talked about how it's been affecting her health.
"It wakes me up. [It gives me] headaches. I start throwing up," she explained.
Bell has missed three days of work in the past month and her downstairs neighbors are struggling too.
"I have severe allergies. It's been effecting my nose, my breathing. I get hives on and off. I'm extremely itchy all of the time," said Autumn Smith.
Residents said they called and emailed Knollwood's management for weeks all while the smell seeped into their clothes.
"I can't even go out of the house without smelling like a skunk... I can't go to work without somebody commenting on it," Smith added.
ABC12 called Knollwood Village to set up an interview. They had said they had no comment.
During filming, however, a worker from Michigan Wildlife Solutions arrived to set up traps.
Their president confirmed that Knollwood's management called them for a skunk problem.
But for residents like Robyn, it's too little, too late.
"I've gone from having an attitude that I'm going to be here for years to not having any intention of signing my lease. I'd like to get out of my lease, actually," said Gallardo.