Kochville Township's last big vacant building to be occupied by Planet Fitness

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall is heading for the auction block next month.
While the mall's future is uncertain, once vacant commercial space nearby is filling up.
Now that Kochville Township has filled up all of its vacant buildings just across the road from the mall, it might be a sign for an investor that there could be hope for the mall property.
"We are fortunate, we seem to be getting some type of resurgence right now," says Kochville Township Manager Steve King.
That resurgence is evident along Tittabwassee Road in Kochville Township, as once vacant commercial buildings are now getting new tenants. A few years ago, the vanishing businesses had people concerned.
"What does the future look like, what's happening here, why do we suddenly have close to 200,000 square feet of vacant commercial space," King says.
Art Van closed, but Gardner White opened up in the building in December.
Value City Furniture is remodeling the old Toys R Us building, which has been vacant since 2018. Value City could open this fall.
The Gander Mountain building has been vacant for a few years, but now Planet Fitness will now open its newest facility once that building is remodeled.
"They are investing in the building itself, they should draw a fair number of people to that shopping area, great spot at Tittabawassee and I-675, we are excited to have them,' he says.
King is also watching the developments across Tittabawassee Road, where Fashion Square Mall will go up for auction on August 22nd, starting bid will be at $2.3 million.
A new investor may potentially re-purpose the facility, but now that Kochville Township has its vacant buildings filled, it might be a sign the Bay-Tittabawassee business corridor could thrive once again.
"People come from all over, about fifty mile radius to come here, so if people see the commercial-size investing is here, they think things are getting better in mid-Michigan as a whole," King says.
The Fashion Square Mall auction next month does not include the Sears and Macy's part of the mall. Those buildings have separate owners.