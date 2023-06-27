Labadie Lofts open as new affordable housing for young adults transitioning out of foster care

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new affordable apartment complex in Bay City will be home to young adults aging out of foster care.
Labadie Lofts held its ribbon cutting ceremony today and is already home to one 18-year-old resident.
The Labadie Lofts recently opened their doors, and the 10-unit facility of affordable housing is meant to pave the way and make it easier for young adults transitioning out of the foster care system into adulthood.
"At first I think I welcomed it but I'm walking into it slowly now. At first it was a struggle, but I've got people here helping me," resident Kevin Washington said.
The challenges of transitioning to adulthood for those who lived in foster care are unique -- and though Kevin enjoys his new spacious apartment -- it is a change.
"It's between restful and a little bit of stress. I like being in a somewhat crowded area because I've been in other programs with like 40 other guys," he said.
Kevin is working in two other programs that help people adjust to life outside of shelter living and is considering joining the Marines.
"As we took a look at young adults who have gone through foster care or experienced homelessness as an unaccompanied youth, things are so stacked up against them so we became focused on providing great solutions so we can turn the tide," CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid Michigan Dan Streeter said.
Labadie Lofts are located on the campus of Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City and residents need to be pursuing full-time education or vocational training.
And organizations say there aren't many transitional housing units in our area like this - River Jordan is one such facility also in Bay City that helps.
"At 18 years old there's a lot going on, there's a lot ot think about, but when you add the childhood trauma on top of that it makes for a hard transition into life," Executive Director and President of River Jordan Aland Stamps said.
Which makes it vital to find those who support you.
"We have a counselor here. Don't be afraid to reach out and as people for help," Washington said.
There is availability at the lofts for nine more residents right now.
The Labadie Lofts were made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and help of community partners including Gary Labadie, Bay Area Community Foundation, Kantzler fondation and the Russell Russell H. & Maxine E. Smith Charitable Foundation.