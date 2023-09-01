Labor Day weekend causes high traffic volume

With many off for the Labor Day holiday, roads are sure to be busy, but to help ease congestion many construction projects around Michigan have been halted.
Communications Representative with M-DOT, Jocelyn Garza, explained, "just because we are halting work on some of those projects right now, doesn't mean they are done. Which means, if you see a work zone where we pulled barrels off, you can expect to see those as early as Tuesday morning."
You can check your route through MDOT, to see traffic flow or construction projects.
If you are already on the road, or expecting to travel, AAA Public Relations Program Consultant, Adrienne Woodland, suggests, "you can expect to pay slightly less than what you paid this time last year, it is important to check the prices, where you are going and your route."
Woodland said the gas average in Michigan, stands at $3.71. She says it's down 7 cents from last week; 12 cents from Labor Day weekend 2022.