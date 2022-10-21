Lack of heat, carbon monoxide concerns at Bay County senior living complex

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the south with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 6 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Saturday with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&