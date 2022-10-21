Lack of heat, carbon monoxide concerns at Bay County senior living complex

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The heat is off for several apartments in a Bay County complex.
It appears a number of heaters were emitting carbon monoxide.
Country Meadows in Bangor Township is a senior living complex.
Right now, half of the 120 apartments have had the heat turned off, because of poorly maintained heating units.
As far as the heat goes, the complex owners have given out portable space heaters for now.
The owners have also purchased carbon monoxide detectors for each unit as they begin the process of replacing the heaters, a process Bangor Township officials have been frustrated with.
"We either cope with it, or we don't," says Jesse Ochoa.
He is heading back to his Country Meadows apartment near the Bay City Mall, where half of the 120 units have had the heat shut off because of carbon monoxide concerns.
"I am worried, I am disabled, my wife has multiple sclerosis," says Ochoa.
"We inspect every rental unit in the township, it took us awhile to get into this place," says Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley.
Rowley says once heating inspectors got inside earlier this month, they found problems.
Heating units in about sixty of the apartments had cracks or holes in them.
The company that owns the complex, Millennia Housing Management in Ohio was going to put out for bids for new heaters.
"You are putting people in harm's way, that is not acceptable, we need this fixed now," Rowley told the company.
"They are putting out carbon monoxide, the unit will still function as normal, other than its putting carbon monoxide out into the units rather than out through the exhaust like they were meant to," says Tim Mark, Bangor Township's Building Official.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause illness and death.
"With the holes that I've seen some of these here, yes, it would have been unsafe to live in these apartments," says Mark.
Millennia did purchase 120 or so carbon monoxide detectors and a contractor will begin replacing heaters next week.
90-year-old Patricia Stroemer has lived here for about 18 years. She believes management knew about the heater problems in the summer.
"I think it's a little late coming, I think they should have done it a lot earlier," she says.
Again, those apartments that can't use their heater have been supplied with a portable heater for now.
It's not clear when those heating units were last inspected.
This afternoon, Millennia released this statement about the situation.
"During an inspection of the apartment units, the inspection official red-tagged 59 magic packs (the heating and cooling unit in each apartment), indicating that work needs to be completed.
To clarify, the property management team had ordered carbon monoxide detectors prior to the inspector’s first visit; these devices have been installed in every unit, and there have been no issues in this regard.
To restore the heating units to working condition, the property management team promptly worked to identify a specialized vendor.
The vendor is scheduled to be onsite on Monday to review the work, and repairs are scheduled to start on Tuesday.
We recognize that the disruption in normal heating service has caused an inconvenience to residents. The property management team has made portable heating devices available and will continue to check on residents to ensure their wellbeing."