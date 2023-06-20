Lake Aanikegamaa residents to request a new name

FENTON TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple Lake Aanikegamaa residents gathered at the Fenton Township hall Monday night for a meeting about the lake's name.
The current name roughly translates to "chain of lakes" in Ojibwe, referring to the Four Lakes area.
Its previous name, "Squaw Lake," was changed in September 2022 by the Deparmtent of Interior as part of a project to remove the word "squaw" from America's geographic features.
Erik Rodriguez, of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, told ABC12 the term can be considered a slur from the colonial era.
"The word 'squaw' was used as [Europeans] came and met indigenous people. Then used to sexualize or degrade native women and make them feel inferior," Rodriguez explained.
"If someone says that it's offensive, it's not on me to say they're wrong," said resident Pam Elder, who agreed the old name should have been changed.
But she and others in the Ponemah, Squaw, and Tupper Lakes Association wish they had a say.
"What irritated people the most was there was never any request early in the process to solicit other name ideas," said Association president Mark Schantz.
It's why the group is planning to request an official name change from the Federal government.
Schantz explained that all Aanikegamaa residents can expect postcards or door-to-door polls for new names later this summer.
When the association has a winner, they'll mail out the paperwork.
"I think we have a very good chance for the name that we submit to be strongly considered," Schantz said.
Multiple other waterways in Mid-Michigan were also renamed last fall, including Isabella Creek, Collar Creek, and Evergreen Lake.