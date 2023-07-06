Lake Callis reopens, but more changes may come.

DAVISON TWP, Mich. (WJRT) -New steps are being taken over safety concerns at a popular park in Gennesee County.
Davison Township is working to up the security presence at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex after a surprise closure.
"We have two young kids. We probably go there a couple times a summer," said Ashley Frase of Davison Township.
She was surprised to see Lake Callis closed for the holiday.
The Davison Township Board said police told them last week about several recent fights, loud music complaints, and drug use, which prompted them to close the lake from June 30 to July 5.
"I've never experienced any violence or other issues when we were over there," Frase remarked.
At the end of a fully-packed special session on Wednesday, the board announced some changes going forward.
First: security would be expanded from weekends to a full seven days.
Second: the lake will close two hours earlier, at 7 PM.
Township Supervisor Jim Slezak told ABC12 the board still has a lot of work to do.
Among other things, they need to figure out where the money for added security will come from.
"We didn't make a decision on that yesterday during our vote. That's what Monday's meeting-- our regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday-- we'll be going through policies and procedures, figuring out what we want to do with the parks," he said.
And even if that means slightly higher taxes, Frase said that's just fine with her.
"I think I'd be open to paying more to continue to support all the parks, including Lake Callis and all the program offerings," Frase remarked.
Day passes currently cost seven dollars for residents and 20 dollars for non-residents. Splash pad passes are two dollars for residents and three dollars for non-residents.