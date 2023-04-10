Lake Fenton Schools push $57.5 million bond proposal

LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Lake Fenton will be asked to support a 57 million dollar bond proposal on May 2nd.
It's one of the biggest asks of residents by the district, but the district says it's needed as it continues to grow.
The money would be used to improve education and build new facilities in the district.
Parents with students in the district are already supportive of the historic project.
"I'm absolutely for the extension of the bond. Every single thing they proposed, it is much needed for the community," said Alisa Antonangeli, parent of two students in the district.
This historic bond would bring a new early childhood center to the district and additional classrooms to the high school. About $21 million of the bond proposal would go to existing buildings.
"Right now our traffic loops are congested, our classrooms are congested," said Antonangeli.
The bond will provide that well-needed space with a new space for career and technical education and robotics in the high school and new baseball fields at the middle school. Additional parking for both middle schools and high schools.
The new early childhood center with a full-sized gymnasium would reduce the student populations of West Shore Elementary and Torrey Hill Intermediate.
Superintendent Julie Williams told ABC 12 this proposal would be an extension of their 2002 $5 million bond proposal of the high school. This would be a zero-mill tax increase.
"We would just be extending it out for additional years to get us to that $57.5 million that we need to make the improvements that we put forth to the community," said Williams.
She is hoping the community supports this endeavor.
