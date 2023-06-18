Lake Orion man drowns after allegedly falling out of a boat

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lake Orion man died Friday evening after he allegedly fell out of a boat on Lake Orion and drowned.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team was called at about 5:40 p.m. Friday on the report of a missing boater.
Family members reported the Lake Orion man missing after seeing some personal items floating in the water.
The 55 year-old was found by a family friend approximately 15 feet from shore in about six feet of water.
The rescue team recovered the man from the water.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death remains under investigation.