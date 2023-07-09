 Skip to main content
Lapeer County murder suspect escapes custody in Montana

  • Updated
Lapeer County murder suspect escapes police transport

An image of Chadwick Mobley, 42, courtesy of Plains Police.

PLAINS, MT (WJRT) - A Utah man wanted in Michigan is on the run after escaping his transport in Montana.

42-year-old Chadwick Mobley of Utah was arrested in June after Michigan's Attorney General filed charges against him in relation to the 2011 murder of Andrea Eilber in Lapeer County.

He was being transported to Michigan for arraignment and escaped Sunday morning.

The police department of Plains, Montana, posted to Facebook that Mobley freed himself from his cuffs and shackles and got away.

Residents in the surrounding area of Sanders County, Montana, have been advised to stay inside and lock their doors.

