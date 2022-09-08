Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times.
That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year.
That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this year and the deputy was criminally charged and resigned.
Its not the only incident the sheriff has to deal with this year.
Several weeks ago an on-deputy tased an off-duty sergeant when what the sheriff describes as horse-play got out of hand, and now a food server at the jail has been accused of bringing a narcotic into the facility and giving it to an inmate.
That incident involves Lynn Marshall, an employee with Canteen Services which does contract food service work at the Lapeer County Jail.
Sheriff Scott McKenna says an inmate tipped off deputies that Marshall may be serving more than food.
"This inmate said that they felt there was some kind of drug that she might be sneaking in," the sheriff says.
Investigators say that drug Marshall brought into the jail at least five times was Suboxone, which is used to treat people addicted to opioids.
"There was going to be a money exchange for it," McKenna says.
Marshall faces five felonies for bringing contraband into a jail for an inmate.
While Marshall is not an employee of the sheriff's department, Ron Balmer was, until he threw a punch at an inmate back on January 1st.
It's video we are seeing for the first time. He punched the inmate a few times, an inmate the police report shows wasn't cooperating with a deputy's order. Balmer resigned before a termination hearing.
"The deputy lost his cool, I'm not making an excuse for that," McKenna says.
Balmer was charged and plead no contest to assault and battery and sentenced to fines and costs.
And back in June, McKenna disciplined a deputy and a sergeant in the department, after the on-duty deputy partially tased the off-duty sergeant when the two men got into a confrontation outside a Lapeer area bar.
"We have a high standard here, obviously both people were disciplined, we had a suspension out of it," he says.
McKenna says he has a staff of about one hundred people and believes all of the discipline was warranted.
"We did do what was right and we made sure that we sent a message that, that's not ok here," the sheriff says.
Getting back to the food service worker, Canteen Services says Lynn Marshall is no longer employed by the company.