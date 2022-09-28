Lapeer football player mom speaking out about racist remarks made to her son

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - The mom of a Lapeer High School football player is going public about racist remarks made to her son on social media by other teammates.
Taleia Mitchell says her son, Isaiah, has loved football since he was a kid and was excited to make the freshman team.
"He was ecstatic," said Mitchell. "Especially after he dropped 60 pounds and battled with depression. He worked really hard to earn the spot."
Her son's excitement was shattered made by fellow teammates on a group social media thread.
"One was that Isaiah's skin would blend in with the ball color," Mitchell told ABC 12. When her son addressed his displeasure with his team, she says, he was met with more racist remarks, specifically being called the N-word.
Mitchell contacted district officials, but was upset the teammates were not disciplined. She says she is proud of her son and is hoping by going public it will help others going thru a similar situation and push for changes on the district's policy related to addressing racism.
The school district released the below statement regarding the incident:
On August 12, 2022, we were made aware of an inappropriate text thread conversation involving members of our ninth grade football team. In the thread, two students used derogatory language about a teammate. After the first notice of the conversation, district officials responded immediately. We contacted the ninth grade football coaching staff, building administrative staff and the varsity head coach in order to discuss the matter in depth. From that point, our football coaches met directly with the students involved to let them know that the behavior was completely unacceptable. It was made clear at that time that any further incident would result in severe consequences including possible suspensions.
A member of our administrative staff also communicated directly with parents of students who were involved in the conversation. In addition, our head varsity football coach discussed proper use of social media at a parent meeting last month.
The students who made the inappropriate comments apologized directly to their teammate. Since the completion of the investigation, we have not been made aware of any further incidents.
As a school district, we do not tolerate the use of racially-charged language of any kind. When situations like this arise, we make every effort to ensure the behavior is not repeated, and to make it clear why language of that nature is completely out of bounds, in any context, even among friends.
We are an educational organization, and we take this responsibility seriously. We treat situations like this one as teachable moments, to help our students understand the negative impact words can have on others and to ensure we safeguard the learning environment for all students.