Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday, May 26, 2022 it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.(. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

The court declined to take the case Friday.

Nassar says he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on provocative comments by a judge who called him a “monster.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.” She told Nassar that she had signed his death warrant with a 40-year sentence.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts, dancers and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatments for hip and leg injuries.

As ABC 12 News reported earlier this month, 90 women are suing the FBI for more than $1 billion for its mishandling of credible complaints of sexual assaults by Nassar. To read more about the lawsuit, click here.

