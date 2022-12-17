 Skip to main content
Last weekend for Owosso's Polar Express train ride

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso's Steam Railroading Institute hosts a North Pole Express train ride every year in the month of December.

This is the last weekend of the year to experience the "real" Polar Express.

Steam Engine 1225 is the train they use in the movie The Polar Express.

The event starts off in Owosso where you get your souvenir tickets and board the train.

The train then takes off on an hour ride north to the small town of Ashley, Michigan. 

In Ashley you will find Elves wandering the little town plus get the opportunity to meet Santa and one lucky child will receive the first gift of Christmas.

