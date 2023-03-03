 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING AND A WINTER STORM
WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and near blizzard conditions expected. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher totals
possible. Northerly wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN... now until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Dangerous travel conditions tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The evening peak of this winter storm
occurs with an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow for storm totals
in the 6 to 10 inch range. Local totals around a foot are
possible. The heavy snow combines with wind gusts near 40 mph to
produce whiteout conditions at times. Power outages remain
possible due to the wind and wet snow loading on power lines
and tree limbs. Both snow and wind diminish after midnight with
rapid improvement still expected by 4 AM tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

&&

Late-season snowstorms boost plowing businesses

  • Updated
  • 0

If snow is "white gold," then snow plowing businesses hit the motherlode on Friday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Folks in the plow business like to call snow "white gold." And if that's the case, they hit the mother lode Friday night.

The team at Jay's Lawncare and Snow Services have their work cut out for them.

"With 10-12 inches of snow? I mean, you can double, triple, quadruple your payment," said owner Jay Sheppard.

When ABC12 last spoke with him in January, Sheppard said the dry weather hurt his company hard.

"If it keeps declining the way it's going, we're going to have to try to figure out another venture to add to the company," he said at the time.

But with several storms in the past few weeks, things are looking up.

"We're not back to where I want to be. We don't have a good cushion for the company. But we're definitely getting back on the right track," he explained.

With such a heavy workload, he estimates they can make more than $10 thousand.

And that kind of money does a lot to put his mind at ease.

"It kinda took the stress level off- from way up here to kinda down here now. So it's not so bad."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you