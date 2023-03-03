Late-season snowstorms boost plowing businesses

Weather Alert

...NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING AND A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow and near blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher totals possible. Northerly wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN... now until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS... Dangerous travel conditions tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The evening peak of this winter storm occurs with an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow for storm totals in the 6 to 10 inch range. Local totals around a foot are possible. The heavy snow combines with wind gusts near 40 mph to produce whiteout conditions at times. Power outages remain possible due to the wind and wet snow loading on power lines and tree limbs. Both snow and wind diminish after midnight with rapid improvement still expected by 4 AM tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&