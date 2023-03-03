Late-season snowstorms boost plowing businesses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Folks in the plow business like to call snow "white gold." And if that's the case, they hit the mother lode Friday night.
The team at Jay's Lawncare and Snow Services have their work cut out for them.
"With 10-12 inches of snow? I mean, you can double, triple, quadruple your payment," said owner Jay Sheppard.
When ABC12 last spoke with him in January, Sheppard said the dry weather hurt his company hard.
"If it keeps declining the way it's going, we're going to have to try to figure out another venture to add to the company," he said at the time.
But with several storms in the past few weeks, things are looking up.
"We're not back to where I want to be. We don't have a good cushion for the company. But we're definitely getting back on the right track," he explained.
With such a heavy workload, he estimates they can make more than $10 thousand.
And that kind of money does a lot to put his mind at ease.
"It kinda took the stress level off- from way up here to kinda down here now. So it's not so bad."