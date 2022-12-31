Law enforcement will have additional patrols on the roadways NYE

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement agencies across Mid-Michigan will have additional patrols on this roadway New Year's Eve.
Police tell ABC 12, this holiday is expected to be exceptionally busy because many football fans will also be out to watch the University of Michigan bowl game.
While out on patrol, experienced officers know the signs to look for to spot impaired drivers.
"We'll be looking for aggressive drivers, and those who are all over the road," said Sgt. Jon Swartz with Grand Blanc police department.
Police are urging the public to make plans to get a safe drive home prior to going out.