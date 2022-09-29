Lead line replacement in Flint is 95% complete as the clock ticks on Friday deadline

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Friday's deadline looms, the city of Flint is close but not quite there with completing the lead water service line replacement program.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said more than 27,400 water service lines have been replaced since the start of the program in March 2016. The project is 95% complete.
Neeley said there have been many challenges along the way. The mayor points to the coronavirus pandemic as one among many others.
"Supply chain issues, trying to get the parts in, delays from city council and a bad contractor we had to stop working for the city of Flint," Neeley said.
The original deadline for completion was 2019, but it was moved back to 2020. There have been contractor issues and several work stoppages in the 6 years since the work started.
The next deadline is Friday. Crews were working Thursday afternoon on water line excavation and replacement. Currently, the city says 700 residents have officially declined having the city come in and excavate.
More than 1,500 residents have not responded to the request to check their lines. The mayor said about 900 homes remain on the list and no new deadline has been set.
"The deadline has been moved as a byproduct of all of those things, but definitely we are approaching another deadline on paper but definitely the work will not stop as a byproduct of the deadline," Neeley said.
The cost of the project is in the tens of millions of dollars. Neeley said funding to complete the project is there and available.
The lead line replacement program is the result of a 2016 civil lawsuit by the Natural Resources Defense Council.