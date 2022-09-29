Lead line replacement in Flint is 95% complete as the clock ticks on the September 30 deadline

As the September 30, deadline looms, the city of Flint is close, but not quite there with the completion of the lead pipe replacement program.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said more than 27,400 water service lines have been replaced since the start of the program in March of 2016.
The project is 95% complete. Neeley said there have been many challenges along the way.
"We have had many complications moving forward," he said. The mayor points to the pandemic as one among many others, "supply chain issues, trying to get the parts in, delays from city council and a bad contractor we had to stop working for the city of Flint."
Crews were seen working Thursday afternoon on waterline excavation and replacement.
The original deadline for completion was 2019, it was then moved to 2020 . The next deadline is Friday, September 30, 2022.
There have been contractor issues and several work stoppages in the 6 years since the work started.
Currently, according to the city, 700 residents have officially declined having the city come in and excavate .
And more than 1500 residents have not responded to the request to check their lines.
The Mayor said about 900 homes remain on the list.
No new deadline has been set.
"The deadline has been moved as a by product of all of those things but definitely we are approaching another deadline on paper but definitely the work will not stop as a by product of the deadline," the Mayor said.
he cost of the project is in the tens of millions of dollars. Neeley said funding to complete the project is there and available.
The lead line replacement program is the result of a 2016 civil lawsuit by the Natural Resources Defense Council.