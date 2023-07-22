Leaders unveil renovated basketball court at Durant Park in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Durant Park on the northside of Flint got a fresher look today as the second of three basketball court renovations has been completed.
Genesee County Parks' "Keep Genesee County Beautiful program" teamed up with Flint native Jamiersen Green to make it happen.
"They don't know how much hard work went through the court, but the cool part is their now going to put their hard work in this court," said Jamiersen Green, Owner of Leader Quality.
Putting the first touch of paint on the canvas was only the start of a long-term mission.
"I think it's really important we do it on the northside because I feel the northside is often forgotten or kinda left behind in the rebirth or restoration of Flint," said Green.
The FlintNow Foundation was created by Detroit Pistons owner and Flint native Tom Gores. In 2022, he announced the partnership to renovate basketball courts in three parks throughout the county. The initiative tipped off with the renovation and mural unveiling at Windiate Park in June of 2022.
Jamiersen Green is at the helm of this year's painting project. He says this year's design aims to draw all walks of life to the basketball court.
"Last year we did hands reaching out for a common goal. This year it's hands encompassing love. Love of basketball, love of the city, love of community, love of people. So this year's art is based around and centered around love," said Green.
Almost 200 gallons of paint brought out a village to bring new energy to the space.
"These courts can draw children to come back outside. Maybe come shoot some hoops. It's an outlet. I have a son that plays basketball. He was here painting with us a few days ago and him and his friends were just really like, 'Man we're going to hoop on this court when it's done.' They wouldn't have never came to this court," said Mama Sol, a Flint native.
Saturday's unveiling exemplified the fruits of labor bringing back the rich history of Flint's athletic scene.
Former Beecher Buc and now Detroit Piston Monte Morris spoke to the youth and the park has further inspired him to come back home to pay it forward.
"I'm going to take pride on it all year to just do stuff to do around here and just get that 'juju' back going around here. It's easier now to do it that I'm actually 45 minutes away," said Morris.
And true products of the neighborhood saw something unique this mural provides to everyone in the community.
"When I am up here a few months ago, it looked like it was completely down. This is bringing life to a new level of Flintstones comes along and be the next Monte Morris, the next Kyle Kuzma or those guys coming up," said Eric Woodyard, a former 5th ward resident.
The most rewarding part was seeing the smiling faces, and fulfilling the mission to bring the community together for years to come.
"This what we need. This is what the city needs. We need stuff like this all around the city to revitalize the city has been through all the ups and downs over the past years. This a breath of fresh air for the city and everybody here," said Green.
After the ribbon-cutting, kids got a chance to practice drills with the Detroit Pistons and even ask some questions to Monte Morris. The final mural will be unveiled next year at Riverside West Park.