Legendary singer, songwriter Jimmy Buffet dies at 76

WJRT - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his song "Margaritaville," has died, according to a statement posted to his social media.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement said.
Buffett's 50-plus-year recording career spawned unparalleled devotion from fans and created branded restaurants, books, beer, resorts, a Broadway show and a cruise line.
Buffet was briefly hospitalized in May following a trip to the Bahamas. A day later, he posted that he was soon headed home from the hospital, and thanked his followers for the support.
No cause of death was released. Buffet was 76 years old.