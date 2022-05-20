Legislature again OKs tax cuts; Whitmer floats $500 rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature are proposing new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief.
The Democratic governor called for a one-time $500 rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners.
Republican lawmakers quickly passed sweeping legislation Thursday that would permanently reduce the state income tax and increase the personal exemption. It would also create a child tax credit, fully reinstate the break for low-income workers, and expand a property tax credit to include partially disabled veterans.
Whitmer is likely to veto it, contending it is fiscally irresponsible.
