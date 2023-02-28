Lennon prepares to knock down old bank and supermarket

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The village of Lennon's blight elimination efforts move forward tonight.
A judge gave the village control over a pair of abandoned buildings earlier in February.
That comes after Lennon got a $75 thousand blight elimination grant from the Shiawassee Land Bank to knock down a neighboring structure.
"I was there a lot in that store. You need something, you just run in there and grab it, whatever you need," said Keith St. Clair, head of Lennon's blight committee, about the old supermarket.
The store and bank used to be centers of the community.
But for years, they sat abandoned and posed a safety hazard for the community.
Debbie Smith, owner of a pet salon across the street, thinks demolition is long overdue.
"That's been an eyesore for quite a while," Smith said.
And after a pair of fires in the past four months- one of which destroyed the other building they wanted to demolish- St. Clair said their time has come.
"They can't be repaired. Neither one of those. They're done," he said.
And because their grant from the Shiawassee Land Bank was for the destroyed building, the village is asking if they can use it for the bank and market instead.
Whenever demolition day comes, it will be a bittersweet goodbye to one of Lennon's oldest structures.
"This is all part of history back here. And I hate to destroy history, y'know? But I guess we gotta look forward into the future. I'm really hoping something good will come out of here, and I think it will," said St. Clair.
The blight committee hopes to start demolition and cleanup in the spring.