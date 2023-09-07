Letting the Chat out of the Bot: the 411 on ChatGPT

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The technology behind Large Language Models ChatGPT raises many questions on how many of their applications should be used.
To explore the question, ABC12 visited Quick Eats, a meal prep shop in Burton run by Danner Day and his wife, Courtney.
Every day, they hand-assemble ready-to-go meals.
But there's one part of the business that's almost entirely hands-off: their social media presence.
The Days use an AI model called ChatGPT to draft their Facebook posts. Day said a friend told him about it in 2021 and he gave it a try…
"I was just completely exhausted, it's just me and my wife running the business. We put out a thousand meals a week and we're just drained. All of our creativity is pulled from us. So what we decided was 'let's come up with five Facebook posts using ChatGPT," said Day.
But what even is ChatGPT?
Mark Allison, a professor of computer science at University of Michigan, Flint, said it stands for "Generative Pre-trained Transformer."
Here's how he said it works: programmers pull a bunch of text from the web, dump it into their AI, and give it rules for adjusting to feedback.
If it gives a nonsensical response, the programmers tell it to try again.
Through trial and error, it develops statistical connections between words based on context.
Eventually, its math makes enough of those connections to link words together into a sentence that makes sense.
"It's able to recreate close-to-human-like responses," said Allison.
The key word is "human-like." Language models are essentially a turbo version a smartphone's autocomplete. And they're only as good as the data they're fed.
"It has sort of blind spots. It also famously makes things up, or 'hallucinates,' right," said Matthew Katz, a senior lecturer at Central Michigan University who teaches on AI and philosophy.
He said the tech prompts a lot of ethical questions.
"It's often enough the case that companies look to cut costs by cutting labor, right? And if you have the technology that can do the labor for you, they make use of it," he explained.
For example, the National Eating Disorder Association replaced their unionized helpline with an AI chatbot in May 2023.
One activist quickly reported that the bot told her to count calories, skip meals, and engage in other activities that worsen eating disorders.
In Hollywood, part of the reason for the writer's strike is a concern that studios would have writers overhaul AI-generated scripts for lower pay and less credit.
In the world of education, multiple college professors have told ABC News they've caught dozens of "ChatGPT plagiarists."
That hasn't seemed to hit Mid-Michigan, yet.
ABC12 checked in with local school districts over the summer.
They said so far they haven't had any incidents, but they are still looking at ways to detect AI-generated essays.
"We're proceeding pretty much unregulated," Allison remarked.
And without reliable detection tools or disclaimers, Katz believes there's plenty of potential for disinformation.
"This is why I think watermarking is so important. We want to know that… political officials didn't declare war or whatever it is, right," he explained.
But for Danner, there's no putting the genie back in the bottle.
And he hopes that he can shape AI in a positive direction by staying ahead of the curve.
"I think by being a part of it, learning how it works and help as many people as I can from the start, I'll be able to integrate in a way that helps the community overall. Not just my one business," said Day.