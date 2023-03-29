Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist reflects on 100-day mark of second term in office

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Whitmer administration has been very busy putting new laws on the books and repealing old ones.
The administration marks 100 days since the start of its second term.
"First of all, I'm proud to be able to serve another four years. We appreciate the voters of Michigan not only giving us that privilege, but also electing our allies across the board," said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist.
And it's a historic start to a new term with democrats in control of the house and senate in Lansing for the first time in nearly 40 years.
"Those legislative bodies being partners rather than adversaries has created a space and opportunity to get so many things done," said Gilchrist.
Since the start of the second term, the administration has repealed the right-to-work law and the 1931 ban on abortion services in Michigan.
They've also expanded gun safety laws and amended the Elliott-Larsen civil rights act. Along with millions of dollars of investments into education and public safety.
"These are things we built upon and that we've done and that you see reflected in our budget proposal that we're going to continue to do for the people of Michigan. All of it's so important that's why we've gotten to work on so many things," he said.
Gilchrist is aware there are 100 more days to come in office with major bills on the agenda.
"We're going to have the largest per student funding ever in the history of Michigan. More than nine thousand six hundred dollars per student."