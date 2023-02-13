Lifted water advisory still raises concerns among public

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After the city of Flint lifted the water advisory this morning, some concerns are still lingering for workers and residents in Flint.
"We're kind of in a position as a culture in Flint, I think it's really only fair to have a little distrust in local government right now," said Duncan Smith, who works in Flint.
"The faith has been shaken in the last couple of years, especially so I think it's only fair there's a bit of distrust. "
And for international student Rehan Kodil, it was difficult using a water bottle to shower.
"It's been a challenge, but I guess it's better not to take a chance because I'm new over here," said Kodil.
According to a news release from the city of Flint, testing included two consecutive 24-hour testing rounds. This mandated sampling was conducted at 10 sites throughout the city of Flint and results were negative for Bac-T.
Additional testing is in process for the 24" transmission main, which is repaired and repressurized, but still isolated from the rest of the water system. It will remain out of service until two rounds of Bac-T testing have been completed for this isolated area.
And although there have mostly been concerns, concerned Flint residents are relieved to see the advisory lifted.
"I want to give the city a lot of kudos for everything they changed after the crisis that did occur," said healthcare worker, Brittany Tayler. "They are very vigilant about this, that's why they waited so long to lift it, so I am probably going to start using the water again."
"I appreciate they're informing us at least. That's half of it right there," said Smith.
"The authorities warned us, the college warned us, that means that they care for the public and I think that's a good thing that they let us know in advance of this and they're now letting us know things are safe," said Kodil.
In a press release today, Mayor Sheldon Neely thanked residents for their patience. He says the city will "aggressively pursue funding and resources to renovate our water infrastructure."