OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - As the one year anniversary of the Oxford school shooting tragedy anniversary nears, an event is being planned to light up the community with love.
The event is being planned by All for Oxford, a center being managed by Common Ground and funded thru a grant with the mission of helping Oxford heal following the deadly shooting, which left four students dead and the community shattered.
Light up Oxford with Love is scheduled for 7 p.m., on November 30th. Those wishing to display a luminary for the event can pick up a free one at the center, 1370 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford.