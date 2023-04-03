Linden gauging interest for private redevelopment of historic mill

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - $3 million. That's roughly how much it could cost to update and repair the old Linden Grist Mill.
And that's money the city may not have in its budget.
It's why they're exploring options for redevelopment of the historic building.
"Me and my wife would bring our young children up here, go on the mill pond here, and set up and have picnics and lunches," said James Thibodeau of Linden, who has fond memories of the mill.
Which is why it hurts him to see it in such a rough shape.
The paint is peeling, there are gaps in the attic, and the status of its foundation isn't clear.
Even within the first-floor council chambers, stress fractures are forming from the weight of the library and museum above.
A 2022 consultant report estimates total repairs would cost about $3 million dollars.
City Manager Ellen Glass said the mill faces stiff competition against roads and other infrastructure in the city budget.
"It's tough for us to put the mill building over those long-standing issues," she explained.
So the Mill Advisory Committee recommended the City Council put out feelers for private development of the site, which the council passed in March.
Ideas include a restaurant, hotel, and mixed-use residential or retail, though the council is open to hearing what companies bring to the table.
But what would that mean for the library and museum already in there?
Historical Society President Pete Maas said there's still a lot that needs working out.
"We don't want to lose the musuem. That's the bottom line. We can downsize, if we have to," he said.
But for Thibodeau, any action is better than none at all, so long as it preserves the building he loves so much.
"I'm at the point now where I'll accept anything," said Thibodeau
Glass said private development would create an income stream that would continuously maintain the building.
She added that the Mill Committee believes grants would only leave them in the same place in a few decades' time, when the mill would need repairs again.