Linden Mill gets $4 million for restorations from state budget

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - One item in the newly-signed state budget will give millions to help restore a Genesee County landmark.
The 150-year-old building is the current home of the city's library and historical society and will receive a $4 million infrastructure grant.
In April, ABC12 reported the bill faces millions of dollars' worth of repairs, meaning the money could be a game changer.
Linden resident Teresa Ward is happy to hear about the funding, especially given the mill's current condition.
A literal icon of the area-- displayed on government and downtown signage-- its paint is peeling away and its structure needs help.
"You can see stress fractures from the loads that are upstairs," explained City Manager Ellen Glass in April.
"It's a bit disheartening. We definitely do need some help getting it restored," said Ward.
The funding would likely go towards on the foundation and siding.
Fellow resident Matthew Rakay is similarly excited because the library inside is one of his kids' favorite places to visit.
"To get rid of something like this would be kind of a shame, I would think. I like for my kids to tune off sometimes, you know," Rakay said.
ABC12 reached out to David Calkin of the Genesee District Library, who said he hopes the restoration could add more disability access.
City Manager Ellen Glass told ABC12 the money for repairs is a relief, but there's still more to discuss about the mill.
"I think that we still have to come up with, you know, sustainable options as far as use to make sure we still have the funds to be able to maintain it," Glass explained.
In other words, the city needs to make the mill financially self-sufficient so it can help pay for its future upkeep.
But so long as the mill remains a Linden landmark, Ward said she'll be happy.
"This is a big part of our community. And we'd love to keep it and have it remain," Ward said.