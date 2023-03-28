Linden-native of the band WANTED makes a debut on American Idol

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old Linden-native made his debut on American Idol.
Lake Fenton graduate Nate Peck appeared on last Sunday's episode in the show's 21st season.
As the former vocalist of the band WANTED - Nate honors his band of brothers on his journey to the big stage.
"As far as what we do, we're kind of original and for him to make it to Hollywood is so cool," said WANTED drummer, Jameson Clark. "We're all very proud of him and how far he's come.
"I love you guys for it," said Peck.
WANTED is a male band that consists of 18-20 year old's.
The five members consists of Drummer Jameson Clark, guitarist Christian Shonts, Paul Slezak on base, lead guitarist Alan Mores, and newest member and vocalist Sterling Primeau.
Since 2021 the band's focus has been to keep the soul of 80's heavy metal rock alive.
Unbeknownst to Linden native Nate Peck - joining this band would reignite the life of music within him.
"I started at age 3 but I didn't start taking it serious until about 2 and a half years ago," Peck said. "If it wasn't for them and joining the band I would never be stage ready for what was to come as far as American Idol."
Drummer Jameson Clark says that as the band was on a search for a lead vocalist - TikTok was the yellow brick road to finding Nate.
"I was always thinking like this guy has to sing for us at one point so I just took a shot in the dark and I hit him up and he responded and the rest is history," Clark said.
Peck's vehicle to American Idol also began with a message on TikTok.
"I had a producer on TikTok reach out to me and he really liked the stuff I was doing," Peck said. "And he said hey man, how would you like to audition for American Idol and I said no way this is not real."
But in fact - it was very real. Much like his decision of leaving the band to pursue a solo career.
"Leaving was really hard for me and shortly after that it got scary I mean you're 22 years old and at that age venturing off into the world is scary," said Peck.
On the other side of fear, Peck found his golden ticket to Hollywood.
"What's next for me? Staying grounded," he said. "Make some new friends on the way, still keep in touch with my old friends and stay true to the music."
WANTED is set to record their second album in May.
You can watch American Idol - right here on ABC 12 Sunday night at 8PM.