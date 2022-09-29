Loaded handgun found in backpack inside Bridgeport High School after stabbing

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The knife used in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School last week was not the only dangerous weapon in the school that day.
Two students were injured in the stabbing last Thursday and they continued to recover a week later. Police say 18-year-old Louis Miller Jr. was arraigned on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.
While stabbing took place, there was a loaded handgun in the school. Neither Bridgeport Township police nor Bridgeport-Spaulding schools have confirmed the presence of a gun and it's not clear who brought it.
ABC12 News has confirmed the knife with a blade about 3 inches long was not the only weapon in the school building that day. A loaded handgun was also found in a backpack inside the school.
In the commotion following the stabbing, a staff member noticed another student acting in what has been described as an odd way. When the staff member approached the student, that student ran out of the school, leaving a backpack that was near him.
When the backpack was later searched, the loaded handgun was found. It's not clear at this point if that student is in custody.
While classes were canceled last Friday, they were back in session this past Monday. Bridgeport High School does not have metal detectors in the building.
Calls to the Bridgeport Township Police Department and to school superintendent Mark Whelton were not returned.
It's not clear if Bridgeport schools sent any correspondence to families about the discovery of the handgun.