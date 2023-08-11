 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan...
Genesee County in southeastern Michigan...

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Lothrop,
moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 740 PM EDT.
Flushing around 750 PM EDT.
Swartz Creek around 755 PM EDT.
Beecher around 800 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 805 PM EDT.
Burton around 815 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 820 PM EDT.
Davison around 825 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Atlas,
Thetford Township, Rankin and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Local activists unhappy with EGLE agreement

  • Updated
They say it doesn't do enough to address the environmental justice issues that led to the agreement.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Environmental groups in Flint are upset and saying they didn't get what's needed from an agreement with the state.

This all dates back to 2022 when activists filed a Title VI civil rights complaint with the EPA over EGLE's permit approval of the Ajax Asphalt Plant.

Instead of an EPA investigation, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and activists opted for months of informal discussions, which resulted in the resolution agreement.

It focuses on health around the Ajax plant, community participation, and information accessibility.

While activists like Ted Zahrfeld appreciate the sentiment, they feel it's not enough.

"The Purple Air quality monitor is a step in the right direction, but it only measures one contaminant. And there's more than one contaminant being put out by the Ajax plant."

According to the agreement, the monitor is only for data collection, and can't be used to tell if someone broke the law.

Past that, EGLE will work to improve its local presence through attendance at meetings of new community groups and improved publicity for things like comment sessions.

And that's something activist Mona Munroe-Younis appreciates.

"There's always a need for more education to make sure that residents can always have the knowledge that they need to participate," said Munroe-Younis.

Her group, Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, will be part of a program to analyze local health and the environment if EGLE can secure the funding.

However, she feels there are too many caveats in the agreement for it to make a meaningful change.

"A generic, like 'oh yeah, we'll consider it.' But how would they actually, functionally do that is what we were trying to get to [in discussions]," she told ABC12.

EGLE said in a statement on Thursday that "we realize the agreement does not address all the issues raised by the local residents during our discussions. We remain committed to continuing to work with the community to address ongoing concerns."

Download PDF Informal Resolution Agreement
The 2023 agreement between EGLE, the EPA, and local activists following a civil rights complaint in 2022.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.