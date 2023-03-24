Local bars raise a glass to Senate passing permanent "to-go cocktails"

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michiganders may get to keep ordering their cocktails "to-go."
The state senate passed a bill on Wednesday to permanently extend the rule allowing restaurants to deliver alcoholic drinks or serve them in marked "to-go" containers.
The original rule was passed in 2020 alongside other alcohol-related bills.
"For them to keep it going, I think it's going to be wonderful for us," said Luis Fernandes, a manager for the 501 Bar and Grill in downtown Flint.
He told ABC12 the "cocktails to-go" policy was a god-send in the early days of the pandemic.
"It definitely helped the revenue quite a bit for us while we were shut down. The only way we could do was have cocktails to go," Fernandes said.
Leighann Kourtjian, manager at the nearby Churchill's bar, agrees, though she added that "to-go" requests have fallen off a bit.
"I think that people getting back out in public has changed that a lot. We do still offer it, though," Kourtjian said.
Tionna McKenner, a regular at Churchill's, said she appreciates the "to-go" option immensely.
"I like to drink, I like to have a good time. Sometimes, you know, you meet your limit at the restaurant and you want to take what you've got in your cup to-go," McKenner said.
Fernandes thinks her attitude is what would make a permanent "to-go" rule a boon for downtown bars across Michigan.
"We have Back to the Bricks, we have the Crim, we have all these events that are going on that, you know- the bricks and mortar only have a certain amount of room to accommodate people. So this is, you know, a most definite help," said Fernandes.
Without an extension, the "to-go" rule will expire in 2026.
The senate bill is on its way to the house.