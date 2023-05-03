Local caregiver receives national recognition in his field

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - One Mid-Michigan caregiver's earned acclaim from a national organization.
ANCOR, an advocacy group for intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD, presented him with a trophy for Michigan's DSP of the year during their annual dinner.
Terrell Presnall works for Res-Care and provides supervision and socialization for people in their group homes.
And for him, the award he received last week is still sinking in.
He's only been a Direct Support Professional since 2015 and he didn't think there was anything special about the care he provided.
"Clock in, get the guys together for shopping. Do that for a couple hours. By the time we come back, it's dinner. Then one of the guys might want to sit and watch a movie. Another might want to play board games," he said.
But Dana Valle, who's seen his growth over the past eight years, said those outings are exactly why he was nominated.
"A lot of people don't really like getting out in the community. He gets our residents out to the community. Makes sure they're part of their community," she said.
As someone with anxiety, Presnall said he understands feeling looked down on.
So he treats his residents with the same dignity he offers everyone else.
"If they get a sense you're coming in thinking you're better than them, you're not gonna do good," he said.
Valle believes that respect has built a strong friendship between Presnall and his residents.
"They say 'T's gonna take us to the show today.' They'll say 'I was gonna go to the store today, but so-and-so couldn't take me, but T works today. He'll take us,'" she explained.
And when he compares his experience to other nominees and winners, he feels it's a real honor.
"People got 20 years in. Some got 30. And I got it with 8. I was in good company. It was overwhelming," said Presnall.
The ANCOR awards honor DSPs across the U.S. for their leadership, innovation, and positive impact on the people they care for.
And Presnall was selected out of dozens of nominees in the state of Michigan.