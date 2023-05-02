Local church works to combat teacher shortage by helping recruit subs

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The nationwide teacher shortage has hit schools here in Mid-Michigan.
One local church is looking to do their part to help.
The "Sub-In" initiative in Mount Pleasant gives people the extra encouragement - and funds - they need to become a substitute teacher.
Leaders at Mount Pleasant Community Church were called to do something truly impactful amid the teacher shortage.
The initiative has been evolving since the pandemic with the goal of helping both the district and students.
"They didn't have the support they had before COVID," Holly Knudson, Executive Assistant at Mount Pleasant Community Church said.
After learning the district was faced with shortages of full-time teachers, substitute teachers, and support staff -- the church took action.
"Through that came this idea, we could use a lot of the funds that we have set aside for people in our community through our deacon's ministry to really pay for people to go through the substitute process," Knudson said.
"We wanted to remove any barrier that we could for anyone who wants to get plugged in," Creative Director Mitchell Moyer said.
That includes reimbursing recruits for the cost of transcripts, application fees and fingerprinting. Those typically run well over $100.
Also funded -- instructional videos for each of the schools in the district -- outlining what subs can expect on their first day. That's everything from where to park to where the restrooms are to the security policies.
"That first day can be so scary so if we can eliminate some of those anxieties, some of those fears, knowing this is where I'm going to go, this is the door I'm going to walk into, this is the folder I'm going to be handed.
"Healthy families and community impact so we wanted to tie those two things together of supporting our students as well as supporting our teachers," Pastor Eric Barz said.
So far, the effort has attracted nearly 90 applicants to the onboarding process - and even encouraged former teachers to get into subbing.
"You're affecting kids, you're helping teachers - the biggest thing is you're helping kids," former teacher and current substitute Amy Durfee said.
To learn more about the initiative, visit this link: https://mpcc.org/sub/