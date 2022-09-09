Local company donates new roof for senior citizen scammed

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly woman, wronged by a roofing contractor, is singing a song of praise thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Carolyn Mayo showed ABC 12 the contract Robert Earl Gill wrote up for a repair job on her Mt. Morris Township home which was for $2800.00, including supplies. The senior citizen paid Gill $1200.00. According to Mayo, after handing over the money, Gill disappeared, leaving the job unfinished.
Following her story on ABC 12, Don Wyper with HomeZone improvements contacted Carolyn, wanting to help. “I knew she had to feel terrible about the situation and felt helpless. I wanted to reach out and say we got you,” said Wyper.
Friday morning, a HomeZone crew showed up at Carolyn’s house and got to work. Not only repairing her roof, but replacing it.
The act of kindness renewing Carolyn Mayo’s faith in people. ”I am ecstatic. This is just so wonderful. There are so many good people in the world,” said Mayo.
Robert Earl Gill is being investigated by Flint police. He also has a bench warrant for his arrested related to an unrelated case.
HomeZone Improvements serves Flint and nearby areas.