Local department address residents concern of traffic at future Chick-fil-A site

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – The buzzing chicken chain Chick-fil-A expects a successful opening at their future Flint Township location.
But with those looking to flock to get the original chicken sandwich they’re coming with concerns of a traffic jam.
“As long as everything's there, why we're doing what we're doing, how we're supposed to be doing it everything should flow smoothly,” Eric Johnston, director of engineering for the Genesee County Road Commission said.
However it’s not a worry for those handling construction and overseeing parts of the project.
“They anticipate approximately 166 vehicles per hour at peak times coming in and out which the site can more than handle given the size and the configuration of the parking and the double turn, and drive-thru lanes there,” Johnston said.
The Genesee County Road Commission is working hand in hand with Flint Township to make sure all ducks are in a row when it comes to construction on the road and cars coming in and out of the property.
Johnston says working out any kinks in the plan comes from a traffic study that is now waiting for a final draft from developers.
“It'll tell us what kind of impact that's going to have, which will allow us to have a better understanding of whether we need to do something out there to our roadways in order to accommodate this traffic,” he said.
Even with accommodations, there could still be some delay in the first few months of opening just like they saw down the road when a different chicken franchise came to town.
“In the Popeye's scenario, we saw a lot of traffic back up on Miller road. Fortunately, this section of Miller road east of I-75 the traffic count is much less than the amount of traffic you see west of I-75.
The new site will sit on the corner of Miller road and Austins Parkway, a location Johnston says is more than capable of handling a few extra cars on the road.