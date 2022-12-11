Local family puts on spectacular holiday light display in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Dawn and Wesley Smith have turned their yard into a Holiday Light Spectacular show.
"We call it a madness. We started about 20 years ago and it just keeps growing and growing and getting more ridiculous," Wesley Smith told ABC 12.
Sharing the massive light show brings Dawn Smith joy. "It makes me happy watching other enjoy it and hearing their laughter. It's the spirit of the season."
The house is located at 6208 E. Bristol Road, Burton. Parking is available in a side yard.