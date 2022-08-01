Local farm to lease to solar facility, residents and local farms concerned

BUENA VISTA TWP. (WJRT) - The fight over alternative energy sources heating up in Buena Vista and Bridgeport Townships as a new solar farm -- 250 acres -- is coming to what has been farm land for generations.
As we learned, not everyone is happy about it.
“We feel that they should've at least presented this to the community before it was going to happen so it could’ve been at least talked about a little bit.
Signs that pepper the country roads reading “No Solar Farms” are a message from residents about the solar farm that will begin construction next year after they learned in a meeting that Autumn View Farms will be leasing their land to North Caronlia-based company PineGate Renewables for 40 years – and located off of Hess, Towerline and Tatham (Ta-tum) Roads in Buena Vista and Bridgeport Townships.
“Nobody wants it in their backyard. A lot of people moved back here and bought houses here because of the community and being out in the country. And now they're being totally surrounded by a solar farm,” said Chris Carigan, owner of Carigan Family Farms.
A solar farm that Carigan says will span about 250 acres. His own farm has been a staple for four generations in Buena Vista Township -- and preserving land is vital.
“It's some of the richest farmland in the country. And they shouldn't be taking farmland that isn't food production and using it for this purpose,” he said.
And he isn't the only one. Mary Rohde, whose family has had farmland in the area since the 1800s, says she and others weren't informed about the takeover in a timely manner...or at all.
“We just accidentally found out through my cousin who has the farm next door,” she said.
“If we keep losing farmland, the end result is we're not going to be able to eat,” Carigan said.
PineGate Renewables tells us they did send notification to about 125 residents in the area. They're leasing the land and the project will create about 120 jobs.
ABC12 reached out to Autumn View Farms as well as the Buena Vista Community Development department but didn't receive a response as of news time.