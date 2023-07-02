"Local Fest" brought community together in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Local 432 hosted their "Local Fest," an all-day festival to bring the community together and celebrate all things Flint.
Flint Local 432 is a non-profit music and performing arts venue that is located in downtown Flint.
The free festivities started at 1 p.m. and ran until 10 p.m. Saturday and offered information on ways to support the Flint community, food and a wide array of live musical acts.
Money made from raffle tickets will go to 4-32's partner: the "Flint Rocks: Youth Empowerment" Music Program.