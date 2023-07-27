Local foundations partner up to provide free heart screenings to youth

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Heart disease is one of the top leading causes of death in the nation.
On Thursday, the Thomas Smith Memorial Foundation partnered with London Strong Foundation and provided free heart screenings from noon to 5 pm at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township.
60 teenagers from ages 13 to 19 were able to get their heart checked. This collaboration to make the London Strong 5K Race event happen has been all about bringing a community together to raise awareness.
In 2018, 10-year-old London Eisenbeis of Grand Blanc went into sudden cardiac arrest while playing on a water slide. Since then, her mother, Tina Eisenbeis has been on a mission to raise awareness of heart conditions and AEDS.
Mary E. Smith is the founder of Thomas Smith Memorial Foundation who provided the the free heart screenings. Her son Thomas died of sudden cardiac arrest more than a decade ago. He was a seemingly healthy football player. Now, her mission is to make sure other families don't go through the same experience.
"We're able to give families a peace of mind. 99 percent of the time the children we see are going to be fine. It's that one percent that we're going to save.," said Smith.
And it's already leaving an impact on parents like Betsy who has an active 15-year-old.
"We're here to get him screened. Make sure his heart is working okay. He's an athlete at Grand Blanc High School for soccer," said Betsy Francis, parent at screening.
With recent headlines of NBA Superstar Lebron James' son Bronny James suffering sudden cardiac arrest, cardiologists want parents to know there are ways to identify risk factors which will save lives in time.
"I think this is something that we can actually warn the family about. Get additional testing done to ensure the safety of our athletes," said Dr. Premchand Anne, a pediatric cardiologist at Ascension St. John Children's Hospital.
Their greatest mission to make sure every child has the chance to live.
"It's amazing because everybody is coming together. Tommy's heart has partnered up with us to offer these life-saving heart screenings. And I call them life-saving because the first year we caught one teen with a very deadly heat condition," said Eisenbeis.
London Strong donated 6 AEDS to organizations before the race started. By 2025, they will have 100 AEDS placed in the community.