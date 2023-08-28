Local leaders unveil new Saginaw Riverfront/Iron Belle Trail at Wickes Park

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A local park in Saginaw where families come together to fish, kayak, and bike, is now even more enjoyable.
On Monday, local leaders unveiled a nearly $900,000 project pathway at Wickes Park.
The new separated trail is along Wickes Park Drive from East Street (M-13) to the basketball courts north of Navel Reserve Drive. A portion of Wickes Park Drive from the basketball courts north of Naval Reserve Drive to Fordney Street will be closed to vehicular traffic and converted to a non-motorized pathway. Lighting has also been installed along the trail to enhance security.
"Come on out. Saginaw is growing. We got a lot of innovative things that are coming our way. It's a shift in the atmosphere and it's all coming in our favor," said Brenda Moore, mayor of Saginaw.
The park's new pathway is part of the statewide Iron Belle Trail that spans from Detroit up to Ironwood. The mile-stretch of new pavement will benefit active residents of Saginaw and beyond.
"You will never have to cross a road while on this trail. So, that's a huge benefit to safety. As well as, the ease of traffic and you're not impeding traffic when you're on the road and you're also keeping bikers safe away from cars," said Travis Hare, the city engineer of the city of Saginaw.
The nearly $900,000 project was partially funded through the MDNRTF grant in the amount of $300,000.
The work was completed throughout 2022 and the summer of 2023.
City leaders say it was a collaboration that could make this happen.
"The planning phase started in 2013. Now we're here for the ribbon cutting of the 10 year long project of studies, planning, concept plans," said Hare.
There's a long-term plan to revitalize Wickes Park. Hare says the city plans to complete the next enhancements of the park within a couple of years if funding allows.