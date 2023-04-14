Local mom says autism support goes further than therapy

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee Health System is going on a decade of offering autism support services across the county.
But that support goes beyond therapy.
Angelina Mayer said her twin sons were diagnosed 12 years ago.
She meets most needs for her kids, but she says there have been times when she couldn't, or when she even needed help herself.
"GHS has definitely been a lifeline for us. Um, for services, for resources," said Mayer.
Mayer said her 15-year-old twins, Joey and Jonathan, have faced their share of obstacles.
They can be non-verbal and struggle with fine motor skills.
Mayer first spoke with GHS a few years after their diagnosis.
They helped her get in touch with a support group.
"You need to know that you're not alone. That there's other people out there who know what you're going through and know what your child is going through," Meyer explained.
As her boys have grown, she said GHS has helped in other ways, too.
When her sons needed special bikes, the program helped her get in touch with affordable options.
"They were able to fly. They were able to experience riding a bike with their peers on the spectrum... I would never be able to do that out of pocket," she said.
Through her support group and GHS, Mayer's also joined "Xceptional Heroes" and works to provide activities and social opportunities for other autistic teens.
Mayer said her active role comes with the way her understanding has changed since that diagnosis so long ago.
"You have to learn about it and you have to take action. I feel like it's autism action month," she said.
Autism testing, resources, and therapy are all centralized at the GHS Children's Integrated Services building in Flint.