Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR VISIBILITY REDUCTION AND
SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...


WEATHER...

* Snow showers will impact much of southeast Michigan along and
north of I-94 over the next 2-3 hours this evening as
temperatures fall to freezing and below.


IMPACTS...

* Short periods of moderate snowfall may result in visibility
reduction to 1 mile or less. Cooling surface temperatures will
also allow for minor accumulations on roadways, especially on
untreated roadways.

* With temperatures falling below freezing tonight, many areas
could see slippery/icy conditions where snow has accumulated on
roadways or where roadways are wet. The most vulnerable
roadways will be bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* The combination of moderate snow, reduced visibility, and;
falling temperatures will cause variable traffic rates;
throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution and;
account for the variable conditions by allowing extra time and;
leaving plenty of space between vehicles while driving.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Local mom waiting for answers in son's death due to delays at medical examiner's office

GENESEE COUTY,  Mich.  (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek mother says her life is at a standstill following her 31-year-old son’s sudden death.  Adding to her grief is waiting for the Genesee County medical examiner’s office to finish her son’s autopsy report.   

Leslie Trout says her son Kristopher was a healthy 31-year-old when he collapsed and died at his home in September.   Not knowing why he died has put her grief on pause.  “I am at a stand still.  Some days I can’t do anything, I just sit and cry,” said Trout.

Trout says an autopsy report was done after Kris died, but the results are still pending.   She was first told it would take about three months for the results, now that date is being pushed out several more months.

“When I call the Genesee County medical examiner’s office, they are really nice,” said Trout.  “But they are behind because they only have two coroners and things are delayed because of covid.”

The delays are weighing on Leslie Trout’s heart and for her, she is hoping the answers will help her move forward.  “People have asked, what is knowing going to help?  I don’t know, but I think it will give me some closure,” Trout told ABC 12.

ABC 12 reached out to the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s office and is still waiting for a response.

